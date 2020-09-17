Govt takes action against traders selling onions at high price

KATHMANDU, SEPT 16
The government, acting on the complaints of traders arbitrarily charging exorbitant price for onions, has taken action against seven vendors who were selling the kitchen staple at eye-watering rates of more than Rs 100 per kilogram.
Posing as a regular consumer, the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Lekhraj Bhatta had inspected Kalimati and Balkhu Fruits and Vegetables Markets today morning.
As per the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market Development Committee, the inspection team took action against altogether seven vendors who were found to be selling onions at more than Rs 100 per kg. Among them four vendors were from the Kalimati market and three from the Balkhu market.
Till Monday, the price of onions in both the markets ranged from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg on an average. However, today the wholesale traders were found to be selling onions at up Rs 150 a kg.
All the seven shops have been sealed and the case has been handed over to the Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) to take the needful action.
The inspection team also found some traders were hiding sacks of onions.
As per the committee, the inspection team seized around 250 such sacks of onions and handed it over to Kalimati police station. Similarly, a van that had tried to hide sacks of onions was also taken under control by Nepal Police from Balkhu market.
After the Indian government announced on Monday that it was banning export of onions, the price of the commodity has skyrocketed in the domestic market. On Tuesday as well DoCSCP has taken action against six traders from the Kalimati market. The traders have been directed to be present at the department within three days with the related documents and receipts for clarification.
The committee has stated that other traders have also been directed not to hike the price of the onions until they purchase new consignment and sell the root vegetable at the same price. After the traders were found to be selling onions at high price, the government has intensified market monitoring.
