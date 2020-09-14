HaloKhabar.com announces ‘Kausi Queen 2020’ photo contest

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: HaloKhabar.com, being run via Pragyan Creation, has announced the ‘Kausi Queen 2020’ photo contest with an aim to promote rooftop farming in the country.

The contest will include vegetable, flower and small fruit farming on rooftops. To participate in the contest those interested have to submit three photos and one video along with a caption of their rooftop farming. The contest is open for people of Province 3 only.

The winner will be selected on the basis of likes, comments and shares on their post. Interested people can send their photos and videos till mid-October. As per the organisers, the overall winner will receive materials for rooftop farming worth Rs 55,350.

Meanwhile, the winner on the basis of category will receive farming materials worth Rs 25,350 while the second and third winners will receive materials worth Rs 16,850 and Rs 10,050, respectively.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

