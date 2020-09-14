HaloKhabar.com announces ‘Kausi Queen 2020’ photo contest

KATHMANDU: HaloKhabar.com, being run via Pragyan Creation, has announced the ‘Kausi Queen 2020’ photo contest with an aim to promote rooftop farming in the country.
The contest will include vegetable, flower and small fruit farming on rooftops. To participate in the contest those interested have to submit three photos and one video along with a caption of their rooftop farming. The contest is open for people of Province 3 only.
The winner will be selected on the basis of likes, comments and shares on their post. Interested people can send their photos and videos till mid-October. As per the organisers, the overall winner will receive materials for rooftop farming worth Rs 55,350.
Meanwhile, the winner on the basis of category will receive farming materials worth Rs 25,350 while the second and third winners will receive materials worth Rs 16,850 and Rs 10,050, respectively.
KATHMANDU: As many as 243 Nepalis working and living in different countries have lost lives due to coronavirus infection, as of today. According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 43 Nepalis have died with Covid-19 last week. Since March, 41 Nepalis have died in Saudi Arabia, said Read More...
SINDHUPALCHOK: Five bodies have been recovered from the landside occurred at Ghumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchok. Bhaktimaya Shrestha, 70, from Nagpuje and Junu Maya BK, 24, and Sarkini Pradhan, 40; from Bishwokarma village and two other unidentified persons were found de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 54,159 as 1,039 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,173 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Close to 600 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Of the 597 infections reported, 483 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 33 new cases were registered in Lalitpur. The number of infections detected in th Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as nine fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 345. As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and six men lost their lives due to the viral infection. Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 infection Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 840,527 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 13 With the changed context of federalism, the sub-national governments – province and local - are recognised as autonomous spheres and have delineated legislative powers. While some responsibilities are exclusively assigned to the three orders of government, others are con Read More...
LONDON: Goals on their Newcastle United debuts by striker Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick gave their side a comfortable 2-0 away win over West Ham United in their Premier League opening-day clash on Saturday. West Ham hit the woodwork twice during a goalless first half but Wilson, Andy Carroll an Read More...