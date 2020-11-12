Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The 45th meeting of the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) held on Tuesday has approved investment worth Rs 38.68 billion for three hydropower projects with a total capacity of around 200 megawatts.

In the first meeting of the IBN in the current fiscal, which was chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the board approved investment of Rs 17.62 billion for the 77.5MW Ghunsa Khola Hydropower Project, Rs 10.61 billion for the 57MW Himchuli Dordi Hydropower Project and Rs 10.43 billion for the 65MW Dudh Khola Hydropower Project.

A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

