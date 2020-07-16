Inter-bank transaction fees from today

KATHMANDU, JULY 15
Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have decided to halt the waiver on digital transaction fees, including inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal, that was announced for customers since the beginning of the lockdown.
Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Banks’ Association Nepal (DBAN) and Nepal Finance Institutions Association (NFIA) officially decided today that giving waiver to fees and charges on cash withdrawal from ATMs of any banks and other digital transactions will be subject to the decision of the particular institution from Thursday onwards.
The decision has opened the door for BFIs to collect charges and fees on interbank digital transactions made by customers, including withdrawals from ATMs.
In a bid to facilitate customers during the lockdown, BFIs had announced free digital transactions, inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal and interbank payment services since March-end.
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States government dropped its controversial decision to revoke visas of international students in the US whose courses move fully online coming fall due to coronavirus pandemic. Read also: Nepali students in US may be forced to come home as US bars foreign students from taki Read More...
NEW YORK: The studio is largely empty, but Jimmy Fallon is out of his home and back to the “Tonight” show stage. The NBC late-night host returned to NBC's Rockefeller Center headquarters Monday, saying he hoped he could provide his audience with a little more “normal” during the coronavir Read More...
Australia reports more than 250 new COVID-19 cases States consider more restrictions to contain spread New restrictions threaten economic recovery efforts SYDNEY: Australia's most populous states will impose harsher restrictions on movement if a COVID-19 outbreak is not quickly bought u Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the race of vaccine candidates for coronavirus infection, the second indigenous vaccine developed in India from Zydus Cadila, a global healthcare company, has started human clinical trials. The vaccine candidate developed at its Vaccine Technology Centre in Ahmedabad, India, was fou Read More...
MANCHESTER: If there is one thing that still riles Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, it is the suggestion that his Premier League success is down to money. After City were cleared of breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned the club's Read More...
Infection rate in Tokyo at stage "red" -health expert Tokyo in a "rather severe situation now" - Governor Koike Koike to hold media conference at 0800 GMT on Wednesday TOKYO: Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spi Read More...
BHOJPUR: Persons who had gone missing in a landslide at Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district have not been found yet. Nine houses were washed away in the landslide that occurred at Sisuwakhola of the rural municipality on Saturday, July 11. Landslide triggered by incess Read More...