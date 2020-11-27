International Labour Organisation Nepal bags award

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has recognised Richard Howard, director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Nepal, with an award of honour.

Howard received the award from the President of FNCCI Bhawani Rana at the inauguration ceremony of FNCCI’s 54th annual general meeting on Thursday.

The award was given in recognition of ILO Nepal’s support to FNCCI’s efforts of promoting socio-economic development through private sector-led economic development, as per a media release.

A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

