Kenya’s famed wildebeest migration begins without foreign tourist crowds

MAASAI MARA, KENYA: Normally, the magnificent plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve are crowded with international tourists hoping to see a lion hunt during the annual wildebeest migration – but this year COVID-19 means Kenyans had it all to themselves.
That’s good news for animal watchers but bad for conservationists who rely on the funds to pay for rangers and protection. By June, Kenya had already lost 80 billion Kenyan shillings ($740 million)in tourism revenue, about half of last year’s total, due to the coronavirus crisis.
This weekend, thousands of mostly Kenyan visitors travelled to the park to witness the migration. There were few foreigners – Kenya shut down international flights in March and only resumed them on August 1.
“Once I came here, my thought and my view about everything has changed. I am actually embarrassed that I have not come here the 29 years I have been alive,” tourist Patience Mumo said.
So far Kenya has just over 26,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 420 deaths. Tourist resorts are required to observe strict social distancing and hygiene measures but have been allowed to reopen.
“We are trying to revive the sector through the domestic tourism strategy. And that is why we ask Kenyans … to support tourism,” Tourism and Wildlife Minister Najib Balala said.
As part of that push, the government was using celebrities like Eliud Kipchoge, world marathon record holder, to showcase local attractions like the Mara.
“What has impressed me is the terrain, the environment, the good air, the presence of animals,” Kipchoge told Reuters after having a jog with game rangers.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today. According to Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 380 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 22,972. Following recovery from the contagion, 40 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the rece Read More...
KARACHI: Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places. Every year, many cities in Pakist Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing. Among the 92 cases, 90 hail from Kathmandu while two cases of transmissio Read More...
MANCHESTER: A magnificent partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped propel England to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first test at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 in their pursuit of Read More...