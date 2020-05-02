Labour Day marks pain for workers this year

Arpana Ale Magar

Kathmandu, May 1

Even as the world observes May Day today, workers across the world, including in Nepal, are going through probably the worst phase in their lives.

Many have lost their jobs while some are getting minimal pay or are not getting paid at all. And the most affected workers are the daily wage earners.

Though the government launched relief packages on the eve of the International Workers’ Day, labourers are worried whether the concerned authorities will actually implement the government’s decision.

“All the industries and businesses have been affected very badly which has hit the workers.

Amid this, the employers may refuse to implement the government’s decision,” said Binod Shrestha, president of General Federation of Nepalese Trade Union (GEFONT).

Even prior to this the government had taken a few decisions for workers and their wages however, the concerned authorities failed to implement the decision, he added.

“Almost all businesses are facing losses at the moment and in this situation instead of taking the workers into confidence and moving ahead, the employers are leaving the workers to their own fate,” said Shrestha. “Decisions are limited to paper only. Moreover, there was no announcement of any relief measure for workers and they only received May Day wishes,” he added.

The government, political parties and several associations delivered their wishes on May Day which comprised of messages of concern regarding unemployment created by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, only wishes are not enough to heal the workers at this moment, said Jaypuri Gharti, fraction in-charge of GEFONT.

“Workers across the world are always struggling to speak out about their rights even during normal days,” Gharti said, adding, “And now the crisis is such that even though many workers have been laid off or are working without pay, no one can do anything about it.”

“Both the government and employers should take into consideration the contribution of their workers and come up with feasible solutions to ensure their sustainability,” she stated.

Gharti further said that the government workers are secure about their jobs however, insecurity prevails among workers involved in the private sector basically like in factories, hospitality business, health sector and media, among others.

She further said that it is not only about resolving problems of workers within the country but the government also has to take the responsibility of migrant workers who have been rendered jobless in foreign destinations at the moment. “Both the government and employers must implement the written provisions prepared for workers.

May Day should not be limited to exchanging greetings or extending wishes only,” Gharti added.

According to a survey conducted by the Whole Industry Trade Union Nepal (WHIN), around 70.87 per cent workers of the country are yet to receive the last month’s salary, while the government had already urged the employers to provide full salary of the month of Chaitra (mid-March to mid-April). The concerned authorities are not so serious about such implementing such decisions, stated GE- FONT President Shrestha.

Among the provinces where the survey was conducted, 87 per cent workers from Province 1; 58 per cent from Province 2; 68 per cent from Bagmati Province; 68 per cent from Gandaki Province and almost 100 per cent workers from Province 5 are yet to receive their salaries of the previous month. Meanwhile, multinational companies, health institutions, hydropower companies and grocery-related businesses have been providing regular salary to their workers, stated the survey.

May Day messages

I appreciate all the workers who are currently working, risking their lives to save others’ lives. Our country has succeeded in fighting against the coronavirus because of the frontline workers, including health workers and security personnel, among others. I agree that the minimum wage of workers was supposed to be revised this year however, due to the impact of the virus on our economy we are unable to do so. I am aware that a large number of people have become unemployed across the world in the last four months, including in our country. However, the government will take the responsibility of those workers’ jobs and wages. — PM KP Sharma Oli

•••

I extend my wishes to all the workers on the occasion of May 1, a historic day when the workers achieved their rights after a long struggle.

Nepali Congress and workers have always fought together for the workers’ rights. In every historic movement initiated by the Nepali Congress, the workers’ rights have been prioritised. However, this year the global economy has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

And this has created a hard situation for workers to survive. Nepali Congress again urges the government to introduce suitable relief packages for workers. — Sher Bahadur Deuba, chairperson of Nepali Congress

•••

I extend my wishes to all the workers inside and outside the country on the occasion of the 131st International Workers’ Day. The world had started observing the day from 1886 while Nepal started celebrating this day from 1946. Today, I would also like to remember the contribution of the workers who have struggled for workers’ rights.

We all are aware that the current situation has become difficult for workers across the world due to the pandemic.

Hence, I urge the government to support the workers for their daily survival and announce a special relief package for them.

Meanwhile, it is our responsibility to help stranded workers to reach their destinations.

Hence, I would like to draw the attention of all the concerned authorities towards this situation too.

— Prachanda (Pushpa Kamal Dahal), chairperson of Nepal Communist Party (NCP)

•••

Stop the pandemic; safety and health at work can save lives. On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, I on behalf of the Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal would like to extend our gratitude towards all the workers. Although we have been celebrating this day in a grand way, this year the government, employers, workers and unions are struggling to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employers are nothing without their workers. Thus, TAAN has always tried its best to secure the rights of workers involved in the trekking sector.

With due respect to all the workers, TAAN wishes a happy May Day to all. — Khum Bahadur Subedi, president of TAAN

•••

May Day is a very significant day for all the workers. Although we couldn’t organise any formal programme this year due to the pandemic, I would like to extend my gratitude towards all the workers for their work. All the economic sectors in the country are struggling to cope with this situation at the moment.

And we still have to face more challenges in the coming days. As we are more concerned about saving lives, I would like to remind that the government along with the private sector and workers are fighting together to win this pandemic. I believe that that we will overcome this problem together. — Bhawani Rana, president of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

