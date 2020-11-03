Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Laxmi Bank has been recognised as ‘Leading Partner Bank in Nepal for 2020’ by Asian Development Bank’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme (TSCFP) for being successful in recording most transactions in the trade and supply chain finance sphere between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

ADB’s TSCFP Awards is the most prestigious accolade in the banking and financial industry in Asia, given to the institutions that work passionately to foster economic growth through sustainability measures, as per a media release.

The ADB TSCFP Awards were announced through a virtual award ceremony on October 28.

A version of this article appears in print on November 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

