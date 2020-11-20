Laxmi Bank expands

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Laxmi Bank has expanded its footprint by opening three new branches at Tokha, Mulpani and Sundhara (Patan) of Bagmati Pradesh.

The newly opened branches are located at Ward 8 of Lalitpur Metro; Ward 7 of Gokarneswor Municipality; and Ward 3 of Tokha Municipality and will operate as a full-fledged retail branch, as per a media release.

Laxmi Bank’s network now includes 124 branches across 48 districts, seven extension counters, five hospital service counters, 155 ATMs, 2,500 remittance agents, and 61 branchless banking agents.

The bank is rapidly expanding to new and underserved markets with the aim of providing quality services to fulfil the growing demand for professional financial services such as innovative saving accounts, term deposits, home and auto loans, small business loans, microfinance, etcetera.

The bank also actively promotes digital channels such as internet and mobile banking.

A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

