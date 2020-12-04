Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Laxmi Bank has signed separate memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Tribeni and Banphikot Gaupalika of Rukum-West to extend subsidised loans in agriculture sector to various farmers’ groups, entrepreneurs, firms as well as cooperatives under recommendation and facilitation of the palika itself, as per a press release.

The agreement was signed by Dipesh Amatya, chief of Retail Financial Services on behalf of the bank whereas the Chairperson Duo Dharma Bahadur KC and Jhakku Prasad Gharti Magar signed the contract on behalf of Banphikot and Tribeni Gaupalika, respectively.

Ajaya Bikram Shah, CEO of Laxmi Bank, said that the bank has always prioritised agriculture sector.

A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook