Manakamana Cable to pay 100pc salary of lockdown period

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2
Manakamana Cable Car, which has been closed for four months due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, has said it will pay its employees their full salaries for the lockdown period. While some big industries are saying they will not be able to pay the full salary for the said period as their operations had come to a standstill, Manakamana Cable has stated it will pay full salary of lockdown period to its employees.
Rajesh Babu Shrestha, director of the company, said that they have decided to pay 100 per cent salary of the four months after the company’s operation returns to normal, taking into account current difficult situation and the daily livelihood of the employees. This decision will provide much needed relief to 150 employees of the company.
Earlier, the company had distributed 50 per cent of the total salary to its employees in March and 40 per cent in April, May and June.
At present, the company’s business has been halted and not all employees are mobilised.
Despite this, in order to make the daily livelihood of the employees who have been working for years easier, we have decided to pay 100 per cent by providing the remaining salary of the four aforementioned months, said Shrestha.
He also lauded the government’s decision to pay the amount deposited at the Social Security Fund to depositors who are in need of funds. “This decision taken by the government in such a dire situation is truly commendable,” Shrestha added.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Nepalese Small and Medium Industries and Federation of Trade Unions had come to an understanding whereby employers would provide 50 per cent of the workers’ wages for the lockdown period.
Shrestha said that Manakamana Cable Car will not be able to resume operations immediately given the travel restrictions still in place. “Since people are not allowed to travel from one district to another our company is still closed,” he said, adding that operations will restart after the virus has been contained considering the health and safety of visitors.
Meanwhile, the company had prepared its own standard operation procedure in May to bring its business into operation. It has stated that a health safety guideline has been prepared which will be applied from the moment a customer uses the cable car till the time of their exit.
Shrestha informed that as and when the company resumes its service it will do so with only 50 per cent capacity in the initial days. He further informed that the company will follow all health guidelines set by the government like sanitation, hand wash facility, disinfection machines, body temperature measurement and masks. “Workers who are in direct contact with customers will be provided personal protective equipment.”
According to the company, isolation rooms have also been arranged at both the entrance and exit areas of the cable car service.
RAUTAHAT: The Bagmati River has eroded at least 50 metres between the spur constructed to train the flow of the river and prevent erosion in Gangapipar and Matsari of Durga Bhagwati Rural Municipality. This year during monsoon, Bagmati River changed its direction and caused heavy damages to the b Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 246 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 20,332. The new infections were confirmed after testing 8,861 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 391,27 Read More...
KATHMANDU A worker wearing a personal protective suit prepares a hotel room before the reopening of the hotel, at Hotel Crown Plaza in Naxal, Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian police raided rural hamlets and made arrests to break up a bootlegging cartel on Sunday, after 86 people died from consuming illegally-produced alcohol this week in the northwestern state of Punjab, officials said. “We have conducted raids at more than 30 places today and we h Read More...
DOUALA: Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters. The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bihar Police has so far not been able to locate Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for investigation in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case, and it has urged her to stop playing hide-and-seek if she is innocent. According to IANS, Director General of Bihar Police Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show as an investigation into toxic workplace claims is underway. The 62-year-old talk-show host has been in talks with top executives from Warner Bros and Telepictures, the co Read More...