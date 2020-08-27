MoALD issues guideline for import, distribution of fertilisers

KATHMANDU: To address the increasing threat of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has published a guideline for import and distribution of fertilisers.
The MoALD has directed Agriculture Input Company Ltd (AICL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC) along with divisional offices working under them to decide the exact date, time and place for distribution of fertilisers to avoid large gatherings.
The authorities have also been directed to take the temperature of each service-seeker while distributing the fertilisers.
MoALD has also directed AICL and STC to follow health protocols set by World Health Organisation and Nepal government while importing and transporting fertilisers.
