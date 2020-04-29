MoALD issues safety directive for farmers

Kathmandu, April 28

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has issued safety measures to maintain food safety during this pandemic.

As the government has continued production and supply of agricultural products, MoALD issued the safety measures today with an aim to maintain food safety in the market. The notice issued by the ministry has requested farmers to maintain distance while working on the field and supplying the products.

MoALD has also requested farmers to maintain hygiene and sanitation while working and having meals in the fields as well as to keep the machinery as clean as they can. Farmers have also been requested to store agro produces for at least one day before supplying them to the market. Likewise, before purchasing any seeds or other agriculture-related material, the ministry has requested the farmers to consult agriculture technicians. Meanwhile, the ministry has urged farmers’ groups and cooperatives to help farmers to collect their products and ensure supply to the market so that the farmers do not have to destroy their products. For this initiative, the ministry has directed provincial government to encourage farmers and sort out the issues of farmers of their respective areas.

The provincial and local governments have also been directed to mobilise enough human resources to facilitate the procurement of fertilisers, seeds, feeds, medicines and machinery for farmers.

“This is the time to encourage farmers for the growth of the agricultural sector, hence, all stakeholders are requested to cooperate with MoALD. Concerned authorities are also requested to keep in touch with farmers frequently so that their problems can be addressed immediately,” reads the notice. The country is almost self-reliant in vegetables, however, farmers are compelled to destroy their products due to lack of market. Thus, the ministry has requested vegetable importers and traders to buy local products rather than importing vegetables from other countries.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.



Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook