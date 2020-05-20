Nepal | May 20, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Business > MoALD to promote agriculture businesses that ensure profit

MoALD to promote agriculture businesses that ensure profit

Published: May 20, 2020 10:56 am On: Business
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Kathmandu, May 19

The government recently announced its policies and programmes for next fiscal year 2020-21, in which agriculture was the most prioritised sector.

While announcing the policies and programmes, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had said that the government will promote agriculture sector to generate employment in the country.

Taking the president’s word into consideration, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is preparing budget plans for next fiscal with a strategy to invest in the promotion of agriculture businesses that ensure profit.

“The ministry has prepared several programmes with an aim to attract youths towards agricultural businesses with a guarantee of their investment and profit,” informed Hari Bahadur KC, spokesperson for MoALD. “After evaluating the production cost of farmers, the government will set a minimum support price for all the major crops that will ensure profit for farmers.”

The farmers will be allowed to sell their products in the market at a price that is reasonably higher than the price decided by the government. If due to any situation the farmers have to sell their products at a price that is lower than the government’s minimum price, then the government itself will buy their products.

The ministry expects this programme to encourage existing commercial farmers and also attract more youths to invest in the agricultural sector.

Likewise, another major focus of MoALD in the next budget will be to utilise land that is fertile but has not been used for any purpose. The ministry has prepared several programmes like the land bank, group farming and others to utilise fertile lands across the country. The programme will also be focusing on utilising private and public lands for farming.

Meanwhile, the ministry is also preparing to allocate enough budget to increase the production of major crops like paddy, maize and wheat as well as fruits and vegetables. As per the policies and programmes, the ministry is preparing to provide grants on seeds, fertilisers, irrigation and electricity facility and other inputs and equipment required for farming. Meanwhile, the ministry will also ensure timely availability of the aforementioned prerequisites.

Similarly, the ministry is also preparing to establish and manage cold stores and dry stores for storage of agricultural products. To avoid shortage of food and ensure market for food items, the ministry has prepared a framework of establishing and managing cold stores for vegetables and fruits and dry stores for paddy, wheat, maize, oil and pulses. The project will be announced in the upcoming budget.

For the livestock sector, the ministry is working on arranging medical and insurance services at the government level for the farmers. Through the upcoming budget, the ministry will guarantee access to agriculture and livestock insurance policies for farmers.

The government has set a budget ceiling of Rs 33.18 billion for MoALD for the next fiscal year. As per Spokesperson KC, the budget will be more focused on crop production and employment generation.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Iran incumbent Rouhani holds commanding lead in vote tally

Share Now:

Iran’s incumbent President Hassan Rouhani had a commanding 59 percent lead over his rivals in an initial and partial count of votes in the election, according to official figures announced Saturday morning.

Companies use kidnap insurance to guard against ransomware attacks

Share Now:

Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world’s political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as “WannaCry”, insurers say.

French researchers find way to unlock WannaCry without ransom

Share Now:

French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims’ computers first infected a week ago.

Ancient ornamental stud stolen from Pompeii; site closed

Share Now:

Officials say an ancient ornamental bronze stud has been stolen from an exhibit inside the Pompeii archaeological site.

Pamela Anderson and Lady Gaga rally to cause of Julian Assange

Share Now:

“Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson retweeted a smiling selfie of Julian Assange on Friday after Sweden dropped its investigation into the Wikileaks founder, reviving intrigue around the couple’s rumored romance.

Iran state TV declares Rouhani wins vote for second term

Share Now:

Iran’s state television has declared incumbent President Hassan Rouhani the winner of the country’s presidential election, giving him a second four-year term to see out his agenda calling for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

Wedding of the year? British royalty and reality TV flock to Pippa’s marriage

Share Now:

With royalty as in-laws and a reality TV star rumoured to be the best man, it is little wonder that excited British tabloids have dubbed this weekend’s marriage of Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, the wedding of the year.

Cambodian parties begin election campaign amid crackdown

Share Now:

Cambodian parties on Saturday launched campaigns for June 4 local elections against the backdrop of a political crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has vowed to stay on after more than three decades in power.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times