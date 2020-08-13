MoCTCA preparing for fifth phase of repatriation

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12
As the reopening date of flights has been postponed by the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the government has also announced that it will conduct fifth phase of repatriation flights.
Based on the government’s announcement, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) is preparing for the repatriation.
As the COVID-19 cases are increasing massively in the country, the Cabinet has decided to bring a maximum of 500 Nepalis per day from abroad. However, Suresh Acharya, the joint secretary of MoCTCA, claimed that the number limitation in repatriation is quite difficult to execute.
“The Cabinet has directed to evacuate not more than 500 passengers per day, which is not possible,” he said, “The number of ticket booking matters and we have to bring people as per the capacity of aircraft, thus 500 passenger limitation is not possible.”
According to him, two narrow-body aircraft will not be able to accommodate 500 passengers, while a wide body aircraft will be too big for just 500 passengers, thus, MoCTCA is holding discussions with the concerned authorities.
As per the government’s Spokesperson Yubaraj Khatiwada, who is also the information and communications minister, the Cabinet has given a go-ahead for the fifth phase of repatriation flight under which 300 self-financing passengers will be repatriated per day on the recommendation of the respective embassies.
Meanwhile, the daily repatriation of the remaining 200 Nepalis will be covered through the Foreign Employment Welfare Fund.
Khatiwada further said that it will be mandatory for the passengers evacuated under the fifth phase of repatriation to stay in quarantine in the Kathmandu valley. And they will be sent back to their homes only after their COV- ID-19 tests come negative. The quarantine will be arranged in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.
Prior to this, it was not mandatory for all the returnee passengers to stay in quarantine.
And those who wanted to go to their home districts were sent there directly as per the arrangements with the respective provincial and local governments.
“We are working as per the Cabinet’s directions and are also having frequent discussions with all the stakeholders,”
Acharya said, “Within a couple of days we will prepare the entire framework on repatriation flights and arrangement of quarantine for evacuated passengers.”
The passengers will have to take a PCR test within five to seven days of arriving in the country and will be sent home only if their report shows they have tested negative for coronavirus, he added.
The government started repatriating Nepalis from abroad on June 10. Since then, a total of 48,832 Nepalis have returned home till date.
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvisubba Gurung has said that more than the coronavirus it was the virus inside the party that had created trouble. Speaking at the 21st anniversary and award-distribution programme organised by the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nation Read More...
It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the US, India Read More...
KATHMANDU: Over 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 28 are in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 Read More...
BEIRUT: When the huge explosion ripped through Beirut last week, it shattered the glass doors near where 3-year-old Abed Itani was playing with his Lego blocks. He suffered a head injury and cuts on his tiny arms and feet, and he was taken to the emergency room, where he sat amid other bleeding peop Read More...
Qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement on Wednesday. The second round of Asian qualifiers were originally scheduled to take Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: An outcry is rising in Somalia as parliament considers a bill that would allow child marriage once a girl’s sexual organs mature and would allow forced marriage as long as the family gives their consent. The bill is a dramatic reworking of years of efforts by civil society to brin Read More...
BEIJING: A city in China's eastern Anhui province found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of shrimps from Ecuador, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest instance of the virus being detected on imported products. The coronavirus was found on the outer packaging of frozen shrimps Read More...
Kathmandu, August 12 A female aged 78 of Teku who was admitted at Imadol-based KIST Hospital succumbed to the coronavirus infection today. She was admitted at the hospital on August 10 after she had diarrhoea, fever and cough. "The patient had visited the fever clinic in Patan Hospital and Read More...