MoEWRI projects make good progress despite COVID-19

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 4
The projects run under the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) have made tangible progress even amid the spread of coronavirus.
In a first quadrimester review meeting of the ministry today, different projects, departments and companies under the ministry presented their reports stating that the progress was satisfactory.
At the meeting, chiefs and representatives of nine agencies from energy and four from water resources and irrigation made their presentations on the progress.
In the first four months of the current fiscal year, the ministry made 78 per cent fiscal progress and 77.88 per cent physical progress in the energy sector.
Similarly, the fiscal progress in the irrigation sector was 42.66 per cent while the physical progress was 73.64 per cent.
Overall progress of the ministry was 68.73 per cent in terms of fiscal and 76.74 per cent in physical.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Energy Barsha Man Pun, who presided over the meeting, expressed pleasure towards the good progress in the performance of the ministry amid the coronavirus menace.
He asked the officials and stakeholders not to repeat the weaknesses of the first quadrimester in the following days.
Minister Pun also directed representatives of line agencies to ensure benefits to the locals and project affected communities in the best ways possible.
Pun urged the officials to inform him on time if there were any obstruction in the development works, adding that he himself would make efforts to resolve those issues.
Likewise, Member of the National Planning Commission Krishna Prasad Oli, Energy Secretary Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Water Resources Secretary Madhusudan Adhikari and Secretary at the Water and Energy Commission Sagar Kumar Rai also spoke on the development projects and the progress in the projects under the ministry.
A version of this article appears in print on December 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
Taps have already been installed in many households to ensure smooth supply of drinking water DEUKHURI, DECEMBER 3 People at Guruwagaun had to face problems due to lack of reliable sources of drinking water in the area. Not only did they have to fetch water from a well, but they also had to face Read More...
DAMAULI, DECEMBER 3 Finally, senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel has inaugurated the controversial Talghare motorable bridge. Following yesterday’s clash, hundreds of Nepali Congress cadres intent on getting the bridge inaugurated by their leader marched to the bridge site today. Read More...
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 3 Locals in Rautahat voiced their dissatisfaction with the performance of police in the face of rising incidents of criminal activities and theft in the district. Today, locals of Gangapipara Bazaar of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality staged a demonstration in front of Read More...
DHADING, DECEMBER 3 The isolation centres established by the local levels have emptied after COVID infected persons started living in home isolation, in Dhading. The suspects found home isolation more comfortable than government set up isolation sites. The temporary COVID Hospital and isolatio Read More...
DHANGADI, DECEMBER 3 A chakkajam was staged in Attariya of Kailali today to protest the arrest of senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel. Nepali Congress’ sister organisation Nepal Students Union Kailali Constituency-4 organised the strike. Speaking at a corner meeting following Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, DECEMBER 3 Residents of Baniya village adjoining Nepalgunj of Banke are living in constant fear after a villager died in a deadly clash following a dispute here a few days ago. The village has been under the surveillance of personnel of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police to pre Read More...
MUMBAI: India's daily coronavirus cases rose by less than 40,000 for the fifth straight day, health ministry data showed on Friday, with 36,595 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world’s highest such tallies Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 3 Road construction across the country continues to be affected in lack of budget management. According to the Department of Roads (DoR), a total of 575 road projects have been stranded so far in lack of management of funds. As per the first quadrimester report of the depar Read More...