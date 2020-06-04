Nepal Airlines to fly two charter flights to Japan

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The National flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, is all set to operate two charter flights to Narita International Airport in Japan.

Issuing a press statement today, NA said that one charter flight will leave for Japan on Thursday and another flight on June 07.

It has also clarified that there is no any involvement of Japanese Embassy in managing these chartered flights. “On the request of travel agencies, NA will be operating charter flights to Japan,” the corporation said in the statement.

So far, NA has already conducted more than 22 charter flights across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.

