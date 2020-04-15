NAC off to Delhi with Brazilian tourists

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A fight of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) departed for New Delhi on Tuesday carrying 34 Brazilian nationals from here.

As per the Brazilian Embassy in Nepal, the aircraft will return from Delhi on Tuesday night. The Brazilian Embassy has arranged another flight from Delhi to take the stranded Brazilians home.

Likewise, Buddha Air has also conducted a chartered flight to Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Nepal repatriated 13 Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday via Buddha Air.

As per the company, it is also preparing to operate repatriation flights to Myanmar and Thailand.

Meanwhile, British Embassy has scheduled repatriation flights on April 17 for British nationals stranded in Nepal. As per the embassy, people who are from countries close to the United Kingdom can also register for the repatriation flight.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.



Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook