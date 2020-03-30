NAC plane carrying medicines for COVID-19 arrives

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A wide-body aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) carrying medicines and other medical equipment necessary to fight against the coronavirus arrived at 5:30 in the morning on Sunday at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The aircraft has brought the first batch of medical equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines from Guangzhou, China. As per a TIA source, around 50,000 coronavirus testing kits, 100,000 sets of PPEs, and 100,000 pairs of gloves were brought in the aircraft.

Likewise, 80,000 units of masks including both surgical and N95 masks, 1,500 infrared thermometers and other medicines also arrived. The aircraft had left for China at 12:30 pm on Saturday to bring the medical supplies from China. Although the aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 1 am it was delayed by a few hours.

A version of this article appears in print on March 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

