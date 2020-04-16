Ncell launches survey

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), on Wednesday launched a self-assessment survey through USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) medium to support the Nepal government in identifying COVID infected people.

In this survey, respondents or Ncell customers can answer five questions related to coronavirus by dialling USSD code *17100#.

Upon answering the questions, respondents will immediately receive a message with a suitable health advice followed by government defined helpline numbers and Ncell hotline number: 9801575005 in which they can consult with doctors for free of charge, as per a media release.

If any of them fall under the suspected categories, they will be recommended to seek immediate health consultation.

The details of the suspected customers will be shared with CCMC of the government. All respondents will be pre-informed that the objective of the survey is to support the government initiative to contain the global pandemic.

