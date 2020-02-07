Ncell ‘Valentine Offer’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell on Thursday announced ‘Valentine Offer’ under its new campaign ‘Ajhai Najikincha Sambandha’.

This offer enables all pre-paid subscribers to enjoy on net weekly voice pack of 700 minutes talk time at just Rs 100 (Rs 127.69, including taxes). This Valentine Offer is coming into effect from Friday (February 7) and will remain in place for three months, as per a media release.

Under this offer launched in the Valentine month, Ncell’s pre-paid customers can enjoy voice service at as low as 18 paisa per minute, including taxes. This weekly voice pack once subscribed will remain valid for seven days. Customers can dial *17118*2*3# and follow the instructions to activate the pack.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

