NEA starts adopting technology for efficient power supply

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has taken forward the concept of smart grid system for modern services including easy, accessible, reliable and affordable power supply for customers.
According to the concept of ‘Digital Nepal Electricity Authority’, the old system of power distribution has been upgraded and the new smart grid has been expanded.
The power utility has stated that it has advanced the smart grid system to modernise the power sector of Nepal by introducing the latest technology that has been adopted globally to make power generation, transmission lines and distribution system reliable and timely.
Speaking at a webinar organised by the Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON) today, NEA Acting Managing Director Hitendra Dev Shakya said that work has already started by promoting the concept of smart grid system for quality and reliable energy.
According to Shakya, the authority has moved ahead by digitising its infrastructure and services. “As soon as we instal the smart grid system, we will be able to provide quality electricity service to consumers and NEA’s system will also be strengthened. We are modernising the entire system of NEA, including, transmission lines, distribution and load dispatch centres and power generation,” he has been quoted as saying in a media release.
Speaking at the programme, Mukhtor Khamudkhanov, country director, Asian Development Bank Nepal Resident Mission, said the electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets in many countries are now ageing for which major upgrades (both in terms of qualitative and quantitative terms) are required.
And the situation is the same in Nepal too. “So, there needs to be equal focus on upgrading ageing electricity infrastructure, as well as expanding new infrastructure to meet increasing demand for electricity and shifting consumer preferences,” he mentioned.
ADB is also providing assistance in the development of smart metres under the Power Transmission and Distribution Efficiency Project in Nepal. This will help reduce the leakage of electricity, help in peak load management and provide cheap electricity. Moreover, there will be property management, large scale smart metres, cost reduction and reliable supply of electricity, less power outage, less need for diesel generators, among other benefits for consumers.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
