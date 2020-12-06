Nearly 47,000 private houses rebuilt in four months

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5
In the first four months of the current fiscal year, reconstruction of a total of 46,870 private houses has been completed.
According to the Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), during the fourmonth period, reconstruction of 27 schools and 12 heritage sites were also completed.
Among others, the construction of Dharahara has been completed till 19th storey and is still going on NRA has further committed to complete the remaining reconstruction works within the set timeframe. As per NRA, 6,600 service-seekers have withdrawn their second instalment of grant amount in the last four months. Similarly, during the same period, 685 reinforcement service-seekers signed an agreement with NRA, of which, 450 took their first instalment worth Rs 50,000.
Meanwhile, 110 more service-seekers were added during the review period, while a total of 1,350 service-seekers signed the grant agreement.
During this period, a total of Rs 7.84 billion was spent for the reconstruction activities.
Sushil Gyewali, chief executive officer of NRA, said that the remaining works will be completed within next seven-and-a-half months. “We will complete the reconstruction works within the given timeframe,” he said, “Service-seekers of private houses will be contacted to take their final instalments immediately.”
The Cabinet meeting held on November 30 decided to extend the tenure of NRA to complete the reconstruction works by a year. Otherwise, the NRA was supposed to wrap up all its activities by December 25. The extension of deadline means it will end on December 25, 2021.
Over the next seven-anda-half months, the NRA will complete the reconstruction activities while in the remaining five-and-a-half months, the authority will work on documentation of the reconstruction activities.
Amid this, NRA has permitted a total of 1,448 homeless to construct house at a place where they are residing currently while NRA has also decided to provide a grant worth Rs 200,000 each to purchase land to 77 homeless people.
A version of this article appears in print on December 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has collected Rs 432.6 million in revenue through online payment. The e-payment system began from September 17. Among the revenue collected online, the highest has been house rental tax with Rs 295 million. Likewise, Rs 107.1 million has been collected as pr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway this afternoon after being postponed on Wednesday. The meeting, after being convened for a short while on December 2 at the PM’s official residence, had been scheduled for today. Party co-chair Prime Minister K Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,577. Meanwhile, 1,024 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 239,885. Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease have be Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 239,885 as 1,024 additional infections emerged on Saturday. Of the total cases, 402 are females while 622 are males. In the last 24 hours, 460 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases. Read More...
LAHAN: An elderly person from Siraha district died of Covid-19 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar of Morang district, on Friday night. The 75-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-1 was admitted to Nobel Hospital after he had a high fever and experienced difficulty in respir Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 460 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the new cases, 204 are females and 256 are males. The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 5,651 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,128 Read More...
DHANGADHI: A two-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been established at District Hospital, Darchula. The ICU equipped with ventilator facility was established at the hospital today with financial assistance from Sudurpaschim provincial government. The Unit has been facilitated with ventilat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mountain flights have resumed today after eight months of closure owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two private domestic airlines -- Buddha Air and Yeti Airlines -- resumed their mountain flights targeting domestic tourists. Buddha Air conducted three flights, one ATR-72 and two ATR-42, Read More...