KATHMANDU, JULY 22
The government has given its nod to Nepal Electricity Authority to trade electricity with India and Bangladesh.
It is mandatory for the NEA to get the approval of the government for inter-country electricity trade.
Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun said the Cabinet meeting on Monday had given the approval to sell electricity to India and Bangladesh when the domestic production was high and to import electricity from the neighbouring countries when the production was low. With the government’s approval, NEA will now be able to buy and sell electricity at competitive price.
“Like trade in goods, electricity trade has also been approved in real time,” said Pun.
He said NEA was given permission for inter-country trade so that it could keep record of electricity trade and price. NEA has also been given approval for electricity trade so that documents can be exchanged through electronic medium.
NEA has been preparing for shortterm sale of electricity in India’s energy exchange market for a long time. In the energy exchange market of India, similar to shares, electricity can be bought and sold in real time.
NEA has designated Indian NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd as its nodal agency to represent it in the market.
With the approval of the government, NEA will be able to trade electricity in India and Bangladesh in real time. This will make it easier for NEA to sell electricity to India or Bangladesh immediately when there is surplus electricity at night or in the afternoon.
As per the agreement with the government, NEA is exchanging electricity with the bordering Indian states when needed. NEA can now trade electricity in any state of India, said Kulman Ghising, managing director of NEA.
According to Energy Secretary Dinesh Ghimire, the government’s nod has come at a time when Nepal’s power generation is increasing.
Cabinet approval means NEA will be able to trade electricity with the two countries by fixing the price on the basis of competition.
CAPE CANAVERAL: Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX’s first crew flight. Making their fourth and final spacewalk in under a month, NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy whipped through a variety of maintenance task Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook has started adding informational labels to all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the US, as it said it would do. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it. This week, the social network applied labels to posts by Presid Read More...
CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1. The government communications office (GCO Read More...
DUBLIN: The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a “green list” of 15 European countries. Arrivals into Ireland from Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, G Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba described popular leader BP Koirala as a towering personality and a far-sighted statesman. He said so while addressing a virtual programme organised by the party’s Information, Communications and Publicity Department to mark the Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority said it received as many as 24,890 complaints on corruption and financial irregularities in the fiscal 2019-2020 compared to 24,085 in the previous fiscal. According to a brief report released by the anti-graft body, Read More...