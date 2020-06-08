NEA launches mobile app, web portal, hotline service

KATHMANDU, JUNE 7
Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) today launched a mobile application named NEA, hotline service and a web portal, allowing customers to read their electricity metres installed in their homes. After reading their metres, the clients can clear their bills through various online payment services available in the market.
The power utility launched the new application and other services amidst the coronavirus fear and the nationwide lockdown that have prevented NEA metre readers from visiting customers’ houses.
Kul Man Ghising, managing director at NEA, said they have launched a toll free hotline: 1150, mobile app and web portal to provide easy service for consumers.
Customers now will be able to download the mobile app through NEA website till the next 24 hour and after that they will be able to download it from Google Play Store, said Ghising, adding, “The app is only be available for android users for now and very soon we will launch iOS version of the app.”
“All customers are requested to pay the tariff online by reading the metre themselves and get a discount on timely payment,” he said, adding, “Before reading the metre, a customer has to go through some technical processes on the app.”
To use the app, a customer needs to first register his/her details. After that, s/he can log in by entering personal mobile number and password.
According to Ghising, customers need to enter their exact metre number on the online meter reading system.
In case of any misuse of metre number, action will be taken as per the Distribution Regulations of NEA.
He said the mobile app, customer web portal and toll free line will be available for all types of customers. The toll free number will be available for 24 hours a day.
The app will provide access to additional activities of the authority including display of electricity tariff, registering complaints, and finding information on power supply cut off, reason for the cut off and estimated time for resumption of power supply.
