Nepal-India trade, transit meet begins

KATHMANDU: A two-day meeting of Nepal-India inter-governmental subcommittee on trade and transit has commenced from Thursday.
As per the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS), the joint secretary-level meeting will review and set the way for enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries. From Nepal side, MoICS Joint Secretary Prakash Dahal is participating in the event.
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: Antoine Griezmann scored for the third straight game to lead an experimental Barcelona team to a 3-0 win at Hungarian champion Ferencváros in the Champions League on Wednesday. With progression to the last 16 already secure with four wins from four games, Barcel Read More...
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal. Olivier Giroud put on a four-goal masterclass. Neymar got the goals that mattered most to leave Manchester United facing a possible Champions League exit. Neymar scored early and late at Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 in the l Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba today said that NC always respects the courage and crucial contributions made by people with disabilities in Nepal’s democratic movements. In a message extended on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Deuba called for the p Read More...
GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night. Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality Read More...
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shuklaphanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. Ho Read More...
BEIJING: China said Thursday its latest lunar probe has finished taking samples of the moon's surface and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, the first time such a mission has been attempted by any country in more than 40 years. The Chang'e 5, the third Chinese probe to land on Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: A mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth is a 54-year-old rocket, not an asteroid after all, astronomers confirmed Wednesday. Observations by a telescope in Hawaii clinched its identity, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The object Read More...
MELBOURNE: A powerful new telescope in outback Australia has mapped vast areas of the universe in record-breaking time, revealing a million new galaxies and opening the way to new discoveries, the country's national science agency said on Tuesday. The A$188 million ($138 million) radio telescop Read More...