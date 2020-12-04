Nepal-India trade, transit meet begins

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A two-day meeting of Nepal-India inter-governmental subcommittee on trade and transit has commenced from Thursday.

As per the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS), the joint secretary-level meeting will review and set the way for enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries. From Nepal side, MoICS Joint Secretary Prakash Dahal is participating in the event.

