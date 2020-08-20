Nepal Investment Bank Ltd inks pact with WireBarley Corp

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) and WireBarley Corp entered into an agreement for remittance service to facilitate Nepali expatriates working in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the US to send remittance back home to their families.
This service can be used from mobile app or online portal of WireBarley. In this unprecedented pandemic situation, this service can be very helpful send remittance safely from home, as per a media release.
Remittance can be received from more than 10,000 paying locations of Prithivi Remit — the online remittance service of NIBL.
The payment sent for deposit into account of families with any banks in Nepal is instantly deposited. This arrangement with WireBarley has made it easy for customers to transfer their funds to Nepal.
Earlier, NIBL had been providing remittance service from different countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, USA, South Korea and Europe through its different partners in those countries.
