KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26

The Nepal Stock Exchange created a fresh record today, as the benchmark index advanced by 18.43 points to rest at an all-time high of 1,893.24 points. Prior to this, the all-time record of Nepse was 1,881.45 in 2018. While the Nepse index had surged as high as 1,926.92 points in intra-day trading, it retreated below the threshold of 1,900 points by the time of closing.

While only five of the total 12 subgroups landed in the green today, the local bourse was buoyed by banking — the subgroup with the highest weightage in the share market — jumping 2.7 per cent or 37.76 points to 1,437.56 points.

Among the remaining gainers, others rose by 1.02 per cent or 15.36 points to 1,528.05 points; mutual funds went up by 0.62 per cent or 0.07 point to 11.67 points; hydropower inched up by 0.46 per cent or 6.82 points to 1,477.81 points; and manufacturing subgroup went up by 0.09 point ending at 4,406.09 points.

Meanwhile, trading slumped by 5.33 per cent or 130.66 points to 2,320.31 points; hotels fell by 2.1 per cent or 43.65 points to 2,031.20 points; non-life insurance was down 1.67 per cent or 165.01 points to 9,720.70 points; and life insurance dropped 1.21 per cent or 134.32 points to 10,970.28 points. Though also in the red, the loss of finance, microfinance and development banks was muted at less than one per cent.

A total of 17.19 million shares of 201 companies changed hands through 70,003 transactions that amounted to Rs 7.61 billion — the highest daily turnover till date.

Market analysts, however, advise caution while investing in the share market.

“The recent bull run is actually not backed by fundamentals,” said Dilip Munakarmi, a share market analyst.

According to him, easy availability of margin loans, lack of other investment avenues due to the coronavirus pandemic and investor optimism fuelled by the recent market movement have propelled the local bourse to a new high.

“For instance, the banking subgroup surged today, but there was no positive news related to the sector to support that gain,”

Munakarmi explained, adding, “The market movement is very unpredictable and the boom might not sustain, so investors should adopt prudence.”

