Nepal Tourism Board forms task force for revival of tourism

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has formed a task force aiming to revive the tourism industry.

Under the coordination of Dhananjay Regmi, CEO of NTB, ‘Tourism Revival Taskforce’ was formed today, which includes representatives from tourism associations, government bodies and other stakeholders.

As per NTB, the team comprises presidents of six different associations of tourism entrepreneurs, former CEO of NTB Deepak Raj Joshi, and Rajan Pokhrel, director general of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). Similarly, as tourism experts the task force has included Chairperson of Hotel Dwarika Ambica Shrestha, President of Temple Tiger Group Basanta Mishra, Managing Director of Buddha Air Birendra Basnet, former CEO of NTB Prachanda Man Shrestha and Executive Director of Yeti Airlines Sonam Sherpa.

“The task force will work for survival and then revival of the industry. Analysing how tourism industries abroad are overcoming the impact of the pandemic, the task force will prepare a report with recommendations for revival of industry,” NTB has stated in a press statement issued today. The task force has to prepare separate strategic plans for travel, hotel and civil aviation sectors.

While preparing the recommendations, the task force will have to prioritise health safety of both service providers and service-seekers, reads the statement.

“The task force has to focus on making a strategy to motivate entrepreneurs and workers who have become demotivated due to the current situation,” added the statement.

The COVID-19 has hit the tourism industry especially hard. And both the government and private sector have recently begun to jointly prepare for the post-pandemic phase.

A few days back, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation had directed NTB to identify tourist destinations nearby Kathmandu valley and build tourism infrastructure aiming at short-haul destinations to attract tourists after the pandemic.

Amid this, the Department of Tourism has also called for a bid to renovate and build tourism infrastructure in different tourist destinations inside and outside the Kathmandu valley.

In the meantime, the tourism department has also issued a first expedition permit for autumn season this year.

