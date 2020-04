Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Policyholders of Nepal Life Insurance Co (NLIC) will now be able to pay the premium on their insurance through Connect IPS.

NLIC customers can now pay the premium through any of the banks affiliated with the Connect IPS, as per a press statement. The move is aimed at facilitating NLIC customers and rid them of the obligation of visiting the company’s branches.

