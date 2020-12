NMB bags award

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has been awarded the prestigious ‘Bank of the Year-2020’ by The Banker, The Financial Times, London, for the third time in four years.

The bank has had a remarkable growth trajectory evidently reflected in the growth in its balance sheet size and its balanced network expansion that covers urban-semi urban and rural corners of the country, as per a press statement. NMB has positioned itself as the bank that does things differently and translated the same in its core focus areas: Renewable energy, agriculture, MSMEs/ SMEs, and digitisation.

The ‘Bank of the Year’ award defines banking excellence globally.

The winners are judged on the basis of their ability to deliver returns to shareholders, bank’s financial performance, shareholders’ value, customers’ initiative, amongst others parameters.

A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

