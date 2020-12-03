NMB bags award

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has been awarded the prestigious â€˜Bank of the Year-2020â€™ by The Banker, The Financial Times, London, for the third time in four years.

The bank has had a remarkable growth trajectory evidently reflected in the growth in its balance sheet size and its balanced network expansion that covers urban-semi urban and rural corners of the country, as per a press statement. NMB has positioned itself as the bank that does things differently and translated the same in its core focus areas: Renewable energy, agriculture, MSMEs/ SMEs, and digitisation.

The â€˜Bank of the Yearâ€™ award defines banking excellence globally.

The winners are judged on the basis of their ability to deliver returns to shareholders, bankâ€™s financial performance, shareholdersâ€™ value, customersâ€™ initiative, amongst others parameters.

A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

