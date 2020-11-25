Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24

In order to expand its fuel storage capacity, Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has started construction of fuel depot at Tarigaun airport located in Tulsipur of Dang. Aiming at facilitating air service for the nearby districts of Rukum, Rolpa, Salyan and Pyuthan, among others, the corporation has decided to establish a fuel depot at Dang airport, reads a statement issued by NOC today.

A team including Ghanashyam Pandey, mayor of Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City and NOC Executive Director Surendra Kumar Poudel along with local representatives inspected the area on Monday. As per the press statement, Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City will take the responsibility of constructing the infrastructure required for the fuel depot.

“As the infrastructure has to be isolated and refuelling movement must be isolated too, the Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City has agreed to build the infrastructure at the airport,” reads the statement.

Recently, NOC has been expanding its services across the country. On November 22, a team including Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta had also conducted a field visit of Shiv Shakti Community Forest. In order to build a depot and expand the storage capacity of petroleum products, an onsite observation has been made to acquire about 30 bighas of land under the Shiv Shakti Women’s Community Forest in Syaune in Godavari Municipality-8 of Kailali district.

NOC’s policy and programme has mentioned about increasing the fuel storage capacity for at least 90 days in this area.

