NRB directs BFIs to categorise banknotes based on quality

Kathmandu, May 25
Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has directed banks and financial institutions (BFIs) to categorise banknotes based on their quality — new, clean and useless.
Issuing a nine-point circular on Sunday, the central bank directed BFIs to categorise banknotes accordingly and maintain their quality. BFIs have been directed to categorise banknotes that are eligible to be circulated via ATM machines (new notes), payable from bank counters (comparatively old notes) and notes that are ineligible for circulation in the market.
Accordingly, BFIs have been asked to use green slip on packets of notes to be sent into circulation through ATMs, white slip on packets of notes to be circulated from bank counters and red slips on banknote packets that are ineligible to be circulated in the market.
BFIs are also required to clearly state the name of the branch, employee counting the notes, employee identification number, signature and date on every slip attached in banknote packets.
NRB has also asked BFIs to categorise banknotes that have been scratched, burnt, melted, soaked and with damage in printing, letters, numbers, pictures and security features under ‘ineligible for circulation’.
Banknotes with picture of former kings are to be categorised under ‘ineligible for circulation’.
NRB has also asked BFIs to deposit such ineligible banknotes at the central bank. It has also ordered BFIs to effectively disinfect banknotes that go into circulation in the market.
NRB has also restricted BFIs from using staple pins in banknotes or its bundles.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Dhading, May 24 American army worms have destroyed standing maize crops in various parts of Dhading district, leaving the farmers worried. Ram Bahadur Karki, a farmer in Galchhi Rural Municipality, said the insects destroyed maize in 1,200 ropani land at Kalleritar. He said it was urgent Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 As the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has been increasing a large number of people are buying insurance related to the contagion. The Beema Samiti had directed all non-life insurance firms to issue coronavirus insurance scheme on April 16. Since then premiums worth around Rs Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 Even during the nationwide lockdown that the government has imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the Department of Roads (DoR) has managed to blacktop 77.20 kilometres of roads across the country. As per the department, more than 77 kilometres of roads h Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 A team of Indian hackers has hacked the official website of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal today. A team named ‘TEAM ICREW HACKERS’ hacked CAAN’s website and placed an Indian flag on the site. After hacking the site the team left a message ‘Feel the power of Ind Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 On May 24, a hacker took down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) and placed an Indian flag along with a message on its home page. The hacker’s message read, “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean didn’t notice.” This is Read More...
SHANGHAI: Nightclubs in China have mostly come back to life as owners and customers feel increasingly comfortable the novel coronavirus epidemic is under control, but disinfectant, disposable cups and masks have become part of the experience. At 44KW, a club for electronic music lovers in Read More...
KANCHANPUR: Kanchanpur District Administration Office has decided to rescue Nepalis stranded at the Indian side through Gaddachauki transit point. The meeting of District Security Committee held on Sunday decided to let people through Gaddachauki transit only and seal off other transit points com Read More...