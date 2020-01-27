Organic farm fest to begin on Friday

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 26

The fourth Organic Farming Festival is all set to kick off from Friday (January 31) and will last till February 3 at Patan Museum. The event is being organised by Organic Agriculture Association of Nepal in association with Kanchenjunga Tea Estate and Research Centre. Aiming to promote organic foods and to make consumers aware about the benefits of consuming organic products the four-day long event is being organised annually since the last four years.

Organising a press meet today, the organisers said the event has a target to promote and create a platform for Nepali organic products. Moreover, participation of international companies will help Nepali products to reach out in international market. As per the organisers, participants from other South Asian countries will be participating in this event along with Nepali participants.

As the government has announced to establish Nepal as a country of organic farming, the event will also have interaction and paper presentations regarding challenges and opportunities of organic farming in Nepal. Similarly, paper presentations under the titles ranging from consumers’ right to healthy food and organic foods for health will also be made during the event.

More than 50 national and international stalls of organic products including tea, coffee, juices, vegetables, pickles, organic fertilisers, mushroom, dairy products, herbal products, spices, rice, wheat, maize, pulses, fruits and other food items will be set up in the event. An information centre and media corner will be separately installed during the event.

The organisers expect to conduct transactions worth Rs 10 million during the event.

