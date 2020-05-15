President to present govt’s programmes, policies today

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 14

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is set to present the government’s programmes and policies for fiscal year 2020-21 on Friday at 4:00 pm during a joint session of the House of Representatives and National Assembly.

The programmes and policies of the government will be in line with its principle and priorities set for the upcoming fiscal year and guide the budget for the next fiscal year, which is scheduled to be unveiled on May 28.

Unlike previous years, the programmes and policies of the government for the next fiscal year have been developed keeping the unfavourable circumstances and new liabilities and responsibilities created by the COVID-19, as per officials of the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“The government will place different measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and revival of the economy at the centre of the programmes and policies and the budget,” said Uttar Kumar Khatri, spokesperson for MoF.

Along with measures to revive and upscale the economy from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, the programmes and policies will also focus on generating new jobs, promotion of capital formation and achieving different economic and development goals, as per Khatri.

Addressing the meeting of House of Representatives on Wednesday, Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada had informed that the government will reprioritise existing projects and programmes through the budget amid resources crunch and that the budget would not entertain new projects and programmes unless they are deemed very important.

However, Khatiwada had said that the necessary budget would be allocated to ongoing projects, especially national pride and priority projects.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook