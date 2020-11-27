Price of yellow metal goes down

KATHMANDU: Price of precious yellow metal has decreased by Rs 200 per tola in the domestic market today.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 91,300 per tola (11.66 grammes) today while it was Rs 91,500 per tola on Thursday.
Similarly, worked gold is being traded at Rs 90,800 per tola today against Rs 91,800 per tola on Thursday.
Likewise, price of silver has been fixed at Rs 1,165 per tola today. It was Rs 1,175 on Thursday.
