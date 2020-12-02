Proton vehicles to ply Nepali roads

KATHMANDU: Jagdamba Motors under Shankar Group, which has been appointed the official distributor of Proton vehicles for Nepal, is gearing up to launch the auto brand in the country.
In this regard, the company has already readied a state-of-the-art showroom in Gairidhara, Naxal, as per a media release.
Jagdamba Motors will provide sales, service and spare parts for Proton after its launch in the domestic market.
According to the company, the Proton Saga sedan will be the first model of the brand to be rolled out in Nepal.
The brand was established in the early 1980s at the behest of the Malaysian government.
A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has stated that the private sector can play a significant role in minimising the impact of the COVID-19 on the country’s economy. Addressing the 23rd anniversary of the Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON) today, Minister Read More...
KATHMANDU: A woman infected with coronavirus, who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), passed away on Tuesday morning. According to BPKIHS, the 82-year-old woman of Damak Municipality-3 in Jhapa district died while receiving treatment Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifth edition of the Global Migration Film Festival (GMFF) was launched in Nepal virtually on Monday at the 8th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) with the screening of a short film on human trafficking and migration. “Films are one of best media to communicate w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to take place in the party's central office in Dhumbarahi, is presently being conducted at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Prime Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: One person died and 10 others sustained injuries in a brawl that occurred at a festive fair in Baniyan village of Janaki Rural Municipality-5 in Banke district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav (45), a local resident. Likewise, police identified the injured Read More...
KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has issued a directive against people holding rallies, mass meetings and demonstrations. The DAO in a statement urged Kathmandu denizens to not create crowd and or get involved in such activities owing to the steady rise of coronaviru Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 21 additional coronavirus fatalities following which the total deaths from the disease have reached 1529. Globally, over 1.4 million deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded while the total cases amount to 63.3 million. On Tuesday, 1304 new infections were r Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 234,756 as 1,304 additional infections emerged on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 501 are females while 803 are males. In the last 24 hours, 530 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 409 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...