Proton vehicles to ply Nepali roads

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Jagdamba Motors under Shankar Group, which has been appointed the official distributor of Proton vehicles for Nepal, is gearing up to launch the auto brand in the country.

In this regard, the company has already readied a state-of-the-art showroom in Gairidhara, Naxal, as per a media release.

Jagdamba Motors will provide sales, service and spare parts for Proton after its launch in the domestic market.

According to the company, the Proton Saga sedan will be the first model of the brand to be rolled out in Nepal.

The brand was established in the early 1980s at the behest of the Malaysian government.

A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

