Public enterprises’ net profit up

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The net profit of government-owned public enterprises increased by 12.36 per cent to Rs 48.77 billion in fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the previous year, as per the Annual Status Update of PEs of 2018-19 released by the government on Tuesday.

As per the report, 26 out of 44 public enterprises had booked profit last year.

However, the dividend payment rate that the government received from these PEs decreased by 4.28 per cent in the year compared to the previous year, added the report. While 13 PEs have booked net loss in the year, five such public enterprises are defunct.

