Rice import up 9.7pc in past one week

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 10

The import of rice has increased by 9.7 per cent in the second week of the lockdown between March 31 and April 6 as compared to the first week of the lockdown between March 24 and 30.

As per the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS), import of food items including rice, pulses, vegetables and fruits increased in the review week.

According to the data compiled by the ministry, a total of 13,343 tonnes of rice was imported in the first week of the lockdown, while in the second week a total of 14,643 tonnes of rice had been imported. Likewise, import of pulses has increased by 87.7 per cent, while vegetable import has increased by 70.2 per cent.

As per MoICS, a total of 7,244 tonnes of pulses was imported in the second week of the lockdown while in the first week 3,859 tonnes of pulses were imported.

Similarly, 10,707 tonnes of vegetables were imported during the second week compared to 6,289 tonnes of vegetables imported in the first week.

Along with this, the ministry today released details of essential food items in stock with the government and private sector. As per the ministry, currently a total of 125,290 tonnes of rice, 7,294 tonnes of sugar, 158,990 tonnes of salt, 16,081 tonnes of pulses and 16,868 tonnes of oil is in stock in the market.

Likewise, the ministry has stated that it is collaborating with the local governments of remote areas to supply food items. “Food items are being sent to areas where there is a shortage in coordination with the respective local governmRice import ents,” reads the statement issued by the ministry.

The statement has further mentioned that the ministry has collected data of the amount of food items in stock across the country and is supplying food accordingly.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook