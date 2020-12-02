Simikot airport to be developed as tourism hub

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 1

Stating that the airport in Simikot of Humla is as important as Lukla of Solukhumbu, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said the former will be developed as a tourist hub.

Arriving at Simikot today, he said that the airport was similar to Lukla in terms of tourist importance.

Simikot is the gateway for Indian travellers to Mansarovar. Every year more than 30,000 tourists visit Mansarovar through this airport.

During the season, the airlines serving the Nepalgunj-Simikot and Simikot-Hilsa sector make good earning. “Humla should be developed as a religious and cultural hub as well. The culture here is unique,” said Minister Bhattarai.

He further urged stakeholders to develop the infrastructure by making a master plan keeping in mind the diversity of tourism. He also expressed the ministry’s commitment to extend all possible support for development of Humla tourism sector.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to speed up the construction of aprons and parking lot at Simikot Airport.

Minister also visited the Nepalgunj airport today. Inaugurating the recently constructed apron, Tourism Minister Bhattarai said that the Nepalgunj airport will be upgraded to international standard. “As Nepalgunj is a trade centre of the country, we have to build this airport as per international standards,” he said, “A master plan for the upgradation of Nepalgunj airport is under discussion phase at the Cabinet.”

For the runway expansion, construction of new terminal building, MoCTCA will direct the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to proceed for land acquisition, he added.

The minister further informed that upgradation of Surkhet, Biratnagar and Mahendranagar airports is ongoing.

