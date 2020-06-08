Stakeholders decry proposed merger of DoFTQC

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 7

Stakeholders have raised concern against the government’s decision of forming Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Ministry of Health and Population by incorporating Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DoFTQC).

Speaking at a programme organised today to celebrate the 12th National Food Safety Day and second World Food Safety Day stakeholders accused the government of acting against DoFTQC to benefit certain people with vested interest.

Subas Bhandari, president of Nepal Bottled Water Industries Association said the government took the biased decision for the benefit of few people. “Rather than forming FDA and merging DoFTQC under the health ministry the government should have taken decision to establish it as an autonomous body,” he said.

He added that DoFTQC has been working for a long time for food quality control as well as research and development in the fields of food science and technology and nutrition support program.

Formation of FDA will kill the essence of DoFTQC, he added.

Prem Lal Maharjan, president of Forum for Protection of Consumer Rights said, amidst growing number of COVID-19 cases the government should think of food safety and food availability instead of focusing on forming new organisations. He stressed that the government has strengthen DoFTQC to ensure and enhance the quality and safety of food and feed products in the country.

“DoFTQC should be established as an autonomous body instead of merging it under an entity,” he said requesting the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) to keep DoFTQC intact to safeguard and protect the health of consumers by ensuring safe and nutritious food.

Matina Joshi Vaidya, director general at DoFTQC assured that the department will not be merged with FDA under the health ministry.

“The government cannot implement such decision without holding any discussion with concerned stakeholders.

DoFTQC and MoALD are working to prevent the government from implementing it,” she added.

On May 15, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had announced to form FDA by incorporating DoFTQC while announcing policy and programmes for the next fiscal year. MoALD Secretary Rajendra Prasad Bhari said the ministry was unaware about the merger programme.

“However, the ministry was not informed and there was no discussion before the announcement of FDA,” he said, adding, “MoALD has been holding discussion with concerned authorities. Hopefully it will be resolved soon.”

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

