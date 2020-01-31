Technical team to explore solutions for Japan employment

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 30

After none of the Nepalis were able to get through the basic language and skill tests required to seek employment in Japan, the government officials of Nepal and Japan have agreed to hold extensive discussion to find a feasible solution as soon as possible.

As per the labour agreement between Nepal and Japan, the Japan Foundation had conducted the tests for the first time in the country last year.

Samun Ghimire, joint secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, informed that the ministry has started to formulate a list of issues that need to be settled through the dialogue. “We will also finalise the exact number of Nepali youths that will be able to go to work in Japan as per the earlier agreement.”

Based on the labour agreement, a technical committee was formed comprising representatives from Nepal and Japan. However, as the committee has not held a single meeting till date, various issues — including the number of Nepalis that will be able to seek employment in the Japanese market based on the labour agreement — are yet to be sorted out.

Ghimire further said that the Japanese Embassy in Nepal is coordinating the schedule for the technical committee meeting. “The date, time and location of the meeting is yet to be fixed.”

On March 25, the government had signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan, paving the way for Nepali workers to travel to the world’s third largest economy for employment in 14 job categories at zero cost.

Subsequently, a total of 497 Nepalis vying to go to Japan to work as nursing caregivers had appeared for the Japanese language test.

While only 56 had managed to pass the test, all of them had flunked the subsequent job-related skill test.

Earlier this month, Japan Foundation started taking new applications for nursing caregivers for the fall of 2021.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

