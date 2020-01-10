Theory exams to be computer-based

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 9

The Department of Transport Management is about to change the format of theoretical examination prior to obtaining vehicle driving licence into computer-based as opposed to handwritten format currently being practised.

Gogan Bahadur Hamal, director general of the department, informed that applicants will be able to take the theoretical examination through the computer at the concerned transport office.

Once this arrangement comes into force, those who want to take the theoretical test will have to fill out the online form and they will be notified about the date and time of the examination.

According to him, once the system is implemented, the examiner will be able to know the results as soon as they complete the test. Moreover, the computers will be linked to the computer server of the traffic police and the results will be immediately transferred there.

“Licence applicants must have at least general mechanical knowledge of vehicles,” said Hamal, adding, “Moreover, they are also required to be aware about the driving rules and regulations.”

This is a step towards making the process of getting driving licences more stringent, said Hamal.

“The department is gearing up to move towards automation,” he said, adding that it will, however, take at least a few months to make the necessary preparations before the computerised system can be introduced.

According to Hamal, after the basic infrastructure for conducting computer-based examinations has been set up, around 8,000 licence applicants will be able to take the theory exams every day.

“We are planning to introduce a three-month formal course for licence-seekers, which will include subjects related to mechanical knowledge about vehicles, its overall condition and also how drivers are supposed to behave with pedestrians, among others,” Hamal added.

Moreover, the department is preparing to introduce the Federal Transportation Act that will govern the entire transportation sector to address the federal structure of the country. At present, the

department has prepared the draft of the act.

He informed that once the act is endorsed, vehicle licence aspirants will have to undertake the three-month formal course before they are eligible to attend the driving trial examination.

After passing the theoretical test, aspirants will then be allowed to sit for the practical trial test, which will be totally different from the present examination system.

“Licence-seekers will have to go through field trials before they can obtain a ‘temporary’ licence, which means that aspirants will be examined on how they drive in real conditions,” he informed.

