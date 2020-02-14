Tulasi Gautam elected HBL chairperson

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tulasi Prasad Gautam has been elected the chairman of the board of directors of Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL).

The board meeting on February 12 unanimously elected Gautam as the chairman of the bank, as per a media release.

Newly-elected Chairman Gautam took the oath of secrecy in front of Deputy Governor Chintamani Siwakoti on Thursday amidst a function at Nepal Rastra Bank.

During the ceremony, Director Faisal Noorali Lalani, Chief Executive Officer Ashoke SJB Rana and other senior executives were also present.

Chairman Gautam represented in the board of directors of HBL from founder shareholder Employees Provident Fund.

