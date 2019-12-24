Upper Bhotekoshi restarts commercial generation

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 23

The 45-megawatt Upper Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project has finally restarted commercial generation from today.

Though it had been previously commissioning energy since January 2001, the project had been closed after the April 25, 2015 earthquake and floods and landslides completely damaged the project.

The project had successfully conducted the latest test transmission on December 7.

Initially, the project had been partially damaged by the earthquake and later in July, 2016, the floods in the Bhotekoshi River completely damaged the project. The project was being reconstructed since the last two years. The reconstruction work of the Upper Bhotekoshi hydropower project was completed by Sinohydro’s Bureau 11, a Chinese company, at a cost of about Rs seven billion.

“We have completed all the necessary tests including, civil, hydroelectrical and hydromechanical works,” informed Bikram Sthapit, chief executive officer of the company.

As per him, due to the low flow of water in the winter season, they will be able to generate only 25 megawatts of electricity. “After the water level rises we will able to operate in a full-fledged manner,” he informed.

Earlier, after the reconstruction works were completed, the project tested the physical infrastructure and equipment of the hydropower plant.

A version of this article appears in print on December 24, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

