KATHMANDU: WorldLink Communications has won the merit award for the category ‘Digital Opportunity/ Inclusion Award’ in the 2020 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards ceremony.

On the second day of the 2020 TECHFEST Live! x ROAD-TO-WCIT Malaysia hybrid event, the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) announced the awards from various categories.

The WITSA is the leading recognised international voice of the global ICT industry, whose members from over 80 countries and economies represent more than 90 per cent of the world ICT market. The WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards is one of WITSA’s most popular programmes, as per a press statement. What makes the Global ICT Excellence Awards unique is that nominations are made by experts that know the industry best; the national and regional WITSA ICT industry associations.

