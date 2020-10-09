WorldLink to provide free internet service at 30,000 locations in three years

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8
WorldLink Communications Ltd has announced it will provide free internet service at 30,000 locations across the country.
The company made the announcement on the occasion of its partnership agreement with Facebook today. It also stated it will expand its free internet service to 30,000 sites in the next three years. Currently, the internet service provider is working on providing internet service at 10,000 places, of which it has already upgraded its service to Express Wi-Fi service in 7,500 places in association with Facebook.
Currently, the company is providing free internet service starting from 15 minutes to one hour in coordination with Facebook. According to the company, consumers can use free internet wherever the service has been installed once they register for the service.
Prior to this, different registrations were required for different areas to use the free internet service. Upgrading the existing free internet service, WorldLink has implemented the new provision.
Users have to register with their phone number and once they are registered they can use the free wi-fi service across the country.
“We introduced this concept of free wi-fi in public places with a target to provide internet access to those who do not have access to mobile data,” informed Amit Agrawal, chairperson of WorldLink. Starting from 2018, World- Link has been providing free internet services in different places, however the free internet service is for a limited time.
Meanwhile, Dileep Agrawal, managing director of WorldLink, said that if they could get the required frequency, the company is ready to provide free internet service for up to two hours daily across the country. “We are not interested in voice service but if we could avail sufficient frequency we can provide free internet service to the consumers,” he said.
The company expects this service to bridge the existing digital divide in the country.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
