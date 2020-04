Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The promoters of the Yeti Group, on behalf of its companies and employees, have contributed Rs 10 million to the COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

Sonam Sherpa, chairman of Yeti Group, on Thursday handed over a cheque of the said amount for the Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund, initiated by Prime Minister KP Oli, as per a press statement.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

