Actor Barsha Siwakoti opens up about the dark side of Nepali film industry

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepali actor Barsha Siwakoti has talked about nepotism prevalent in the Nepali film industry and its impact on one’s career.

Taking to her Instagram and Facebook accounts, the Pashupati Prasad star shed light on how it is in the Nepali film industry and what she has been through, including depression.

“Nepotism exists everywhere…not only in the film industry. The only difference is that it is more apparent in the film industry. Less people have the courage to speak. Because it might impact one’s career and they may experience shortage of works,” the actor shared with her followers on her Instagram and Facebook posts on June 16.

The topic of nepotism has resurfaced after the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Many actors and filmmakers in India are coming out to speak about the dark side of Bollywood.

And Siwakoti has has addressed the issue of nepotism in Nepal.

As per her, she tried to raise the issue through her Facebook status last year.

But “nobody was seen speaking on it after that,” she writes in her post adding that the recent Bollywood incident has woken up an interest on the subject here.

However, it is not only nepotism that exists in the Nepali film industry. She points out to groupism, love affairs, comparisons, unnecessary bonding between reporters/Youtubers and actors… all these need attention.

The Bir Bikram 2 actress has shared that these have had negative impacts on her. “There is comparison due to the names here in each step. No matter how good and different work I do, questions are raised. These things have caused me mental pain in many places which only my close ones know,” she shares revealing how she became a victim of the dark side of the Nepali film industry of which people know little of.

“Some time ago, I was also depressed,” she writes citing, “It was extreme that my work was even evaluated on the basis of my Instagram and Facebook followers. Those who have many followers were approached more for work. Those who have more interviews on YouTube, s/he is a hit artiste.”

Nonetheless the actor has gone from strength to strength. That is because she focused on marching forward while retaining her ethics. She believes that one will be valued if one keeps working hard with dedication. “How long will nepotism last?” she asks.

Siwakoti shares that there was a rumour that she wouldn’t get any work after her post last year.

“But I was in a situation to leave some of the films that I had signed as I was not being able to give time if this lockdown hadn’t been imposed,” she adds.

“If you are doing any work, do it full with faith and dedication. If you are talented, dedicated and believe in yourself, your hard work will one day be valued. Can you block the sun with your palm?” she asks.

Link to her post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBe2196j152/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook