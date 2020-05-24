Nepal | May 24, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > Agust D sets new records with Daechwita

Agust D sets new records with Daechwita

Published: May 24, 2020 7:37 pm On: Entertainment
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: BTS’s Suga made his solo comeback as Agust D after four years and on May 22 released D-2, his second mixtape along with the music video for lead single Daechwita.

His fans were over the moon with the news and it is no surprise that Suga as Agust D is setting and breaking records.

According to Koreaboo, within just 24 hours, both Suga and his title track Daechwita have broken world records and made new ones.

The portal goes on to list — Suga is the first and only Korean soloist to have four music videos with over 3 million likes on YouTube.

Daechwita is the fastest music video by a Korean soloist to reach 4 million likes on YouTube in just 11 hours and 12 minutes.

Suga is the first Korean soloist to have two number-one hits on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. And Suga is also first Korean soloist to chart #1 on both Worldwide iTunes & Apple Music Albums Chart simultaneously with D-2.

Here’s the link to Daechwita: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGjAWJ2zWWI

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Highlights from today's media briefing on COVID-19 response

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 45,957 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...

Jhapa

Health supplies reach COVID-19 affected areas in Jhapa

BIRATNAGAR: Province 1 Social Development State Minister Jasamaya Gajmer has directed the concerned authorities at Jhapa-based Kachankawal quarantine facility to make all basic facilities available there. As many as 216 returnees from India have been kept in quarantine. "Province 1 government is Read More...

Nine COVID-19 patients discharged following recovery from Narayani Hospital

BIRGUNJ: Nine patients undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Saturday. Among those discharged, three persons are from Parsa, two from Bara, three from Rautahat, and one Indian national, informed Dr Uday Kumar Singh. Read More...

Photo Gallery: Traffic Police intensify their check

Read More...

Lockdown Day 61: Some Glimpses from around the City

Read More...

Bayern cruise past Frankfurt 5-2 to stay on title track

Bayern stay four points clear at top Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2-0 Havertz brace sends Leverkusen past Gladbach BERLIN: Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the  Read More...

Nepal's Constitution

JSP-N seeks NC support for constitution amendment

Kathmandu, May 23 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal leaders today met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and urged him to support their demands for constitution amendment to address the demands of marginalised communities, including the Madhesis and Janajatis, when the Parliament would amend Read More...

Oli avoids NCP secretariat meeting on MCC

Kathmandu, May 23 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli did not attend a meeting called by the Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today to discuss the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement and some budgetary issues. Party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that other leader Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times