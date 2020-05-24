Agust D sets new records with Daechwita

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: BTS’s Suga made his solo comeback as Agust D after four years and on May 22 released D-2, his second mixtape along with the music video for lead single Daechwita.

His fans were over the moon with the news and it is no surprise that Suga as Agust D is setting and breaking records.

According to Koreaboo, within just 24 hours, both Suga and his title track Daechwita have broken world records and made new ones.

The portal goes on to list — Suga is the first and only Korean soloist to have four music videos with over 3 million likes on YouTube.

Daechwita is the fastest music video by a Korean soloist to reach 4 million likes on YouTube in just 11 hours and 12 minutes.

Suga is the first Korean soloist to have two number-one hits on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. And Suga is also first Korean soloist to chart #1 on both Worldwide iTunes & Apple Music Albums Chart simultaneously with D-2.

Here’s the link to Daechwita: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGjAWJ2zWWI

